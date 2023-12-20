Justin Houston & Jason Pierre-Paul Clear Waivers, Officially Free Agents

According to Tom Pelissero, veteran edge rushers Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul have officially passed through waivers unclaimed and are now unrestricted free agents.

Yesterday, Adam Schefter of ESPN mentioned Houston wants to continue playing but only for a contender at this point.

Houston, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Ravens in July of 2021. Baltimore re-signed him using the unrestricted free-agent tender in 2022. He then caught on with the Panthers before the start of the 2023 season.

In 2023, Houston has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded nine tackles and half a sack.

Pierre-Paul, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with New York before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract that included $40 million guaranteed.

The Giants later traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers in 2018 for third- and fourth-round picks. Pierre-Paul stood to make base salaries of $13,250,000 (2019) and $11,250,000 (2020) over the remainder of the contract when he agreed to a restructured contract that made 2019 the final year of his deal.

Pierre-Paul returned to the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal in 2020. He played out that deal and later caught on with the Ravens during the 2022 season.

The Saints signed Pierre-Paul to their practice squad in November but he was signed away by the Dolphins to their active roster.

In 2023, Pierre-Paul has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.