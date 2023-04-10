Kansas State CB Julius Brents Has 12 Visits, Including Colts, Panthers & Ravens

According to Mike Garafolo, Kansas State CB Julius Brents has 12 official visits scheduled before the draft.

Garafolo lists the Colts, Ravens, Panthers and Titans as teams Brents will take top 30 visits with.

Ryan Fowler had previously reported Brents would visit the Eagles, Steelers and Texans, so that’s seven out of 12 visits reported.

Brents turned heads at the Combine, posting an elite overall athletic score as a 6-3 corner. He’s widely expected to be a second or third-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Brents, 23, transferred from Iowa to Kansas State after three seasons and played two years for the Wildcats. He was honorable mention all-conference in 2021 before being named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Brents rated as his No. 78 overall player and No. 12 cornerback. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL CB Trumaine Johnson.

During his five-year college career, Brents appeared in 46 games and made 32 starts. He recorded 111 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, six interceptions and 16 pass defenses.