Texans DB Jalen Pitre Out For Season With Torn Pectoral

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans DB Jalen Pitre is undergoing season-ending surgery for a partially torn pectrol muscle.

Indications were that this could be a season-ending injury for Pitre, but he and the Texans were getting a range of tests performed before making any decisions.

You can expect the Texans to place Pitre on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Pitre, 25, was a two-year starter at Baylor. He was a consensus first-team All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior.

The Texans used the No. 37 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is currently in the third year of a four-year $8,954,439 rookie contract that includes a $3,692,320 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pitre appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded 65 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and eight pass deflections.