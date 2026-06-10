Kellen Moore: Contract Offer To Cameron Jordan Remains On The Table

The Saints reportedly made a contract offer to re-sign veteran DE Cameron Jordan to an extension back in May, but he has yet to sign. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, HC Kellen Moore said their offer “remains on the table” and that the defensive end still has to navigate his decision.

“The offer’s there for a reason,” Moore said, via Mike Triplett.

Back in May, Luke Johnson wrote that he believes New Orleans had an offer on the table for Jordan for a while. The veteran made it clear in March that he plans on playing in 2026.

Jordan, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011 out of Cal. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

New Orleans gave Jordan a two-year, $27.9 million contract extension through 2025 before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Jordan appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 47 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass defenses.

We’ll provide more on Jordan and the Saints as the news becomes available.