Kyle Long Scheduled To Visit With Raiders & Chiefs

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that free agent G Kyle Long is scheduled to visit with the Raiders on Monday and the Chiefs after that.

Long just announced that he’s unretiring and returning to the NFL.

Both the Chiefs and Raiders are in need of offensive line help and Long is a really intriguing option to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Injuries led to the Bears moving on from Long following the 2019 season so it will be interesting to see if he has anything left in the tank after some time off to recover.

Long, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. He agreed to a restructured contract after missing half the 2018 season which eliminated the 2021 year of Long’s contract, made 2020 a team option and turned $2.5 million of his base salary into incentives.

Long became an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

In 2019, Long was limited to appearing in four games for the Bears, making four starts for them.

We’ll have more regarding Long as the news is available.