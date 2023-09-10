Kyler Murray Could Return To Play By Midseason

According to a report from Jonathan Jones, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray could return to the lineup for Arizona around midseason.

Murray is currently on the PUP list and must miss at least the first four games of the season. Jones says he’s pushing to get back on the field and could return as soon as late October.

If Murray returns by midseason, Jones points out Arizona would have half a season to evaluate him in OC Drew Petzing‘s system.

He adds the Cardinals have been impressed with Murray’s work ethic, rehab and study habits since the new regime of GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon took over. Right now, Jones writes the Cardinals don’t plan to tank for a top draft pick.

Despite speculation the Cardinals would sit Murray the whole season to avoid triggering his injury guarantees, lock up the No. 1 pick — and USC QB Caleb Williams — and make it easier to trade Murray, Jones notes their ideal scenario would be Murray re-establishing himself as a franchise player. Then the Cardinals would have two high first-round picks to build around him.

But the benefit of Arizona’s situation is that they do have flexibility should things not work out the way they hope.

Murray, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona last summer.

In 2022, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 418 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Murray as the news is available.