Kyler Murray Needs Additional Time To Return From Foot Injury

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that Jacoby Brissett will remain the team’s starting quarterback for their Week 10 game against the Seahawks, which led to a number of questions about Kyler Murray and his future with the team.

However, Adam Schefter reports that Murray and the Cardinals have consulted with multiple doctors on his foot injury and have been told the timetables for recovery are anywhere from 4-8 weeks.

Schefter adds that there’s an increased chance of setback until the foot injury is properly healed, so this move gives Murray additional time to heal.

The real question is whether we’ll see Murray under center again for the Cardinals in 2025 and if he’ll be back in Arizona next year.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.