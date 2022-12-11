Lamar Jackson Could Also Miss Week 15’s Game, Return In Week 16

Adam Schefter reports that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who will miss Sunday’s game due to a knee injury, may not be able to return for the team’s Week 15 game against the Browns.

Jackson is dealing with a sprained PCL, which can sideline players for 1-3 weeks. Schefter says that Jackson’s “most realistic” return date would be the Ravens’ Week 16 game against the Falcons on Christmas eve.

However, even then, there’s reportedly a “strong chance” Jackson will not be at full strength. Sources familiar with this type of injury tell Schefter that it will be difficult for Jackson to be the same kind of dynamic player before the injury.

The Ravens will turn to Tyler Huntly in place of Jackson. They also promoted Anthon Brown from their practice squad.

Jackson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.