Lamar Jackson Now Facing ‘Uphill Battle’ To Play In Playoffs

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the current feeling from sources is that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson faces an “uphill battle” to play in the wildcard game against the Bengals this week.

The two say Jackson’s sprained PCL, which was initially injured back in early December, just hasn’t responded to treatment the way they would like and his knee remains not quite right.

He hasn’t practiced since suffering the injury and it’s looking doubtful he’ll practice today, which is not a good sign for his potential availability.

The Ravens have been starting Tyler Huntly in place of Jackson and it looks like that might continue.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

