Latest On 49ers & Deebo Samuel

According to Tony Pauline, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel is looking for his next contract from the 49ers to hit $25 million a year on a long-term deal.

Pauline adds the belief in league circles is the 49ers want to extend Samuel and do not want to trade him, even as the price tag for receivers has skyrocketed this offseason.

Trading QB Jimmy Garoppolo, which is widely expected, would free up $25.5 million in cap space which could be used for Samuel and DE Nick Bosa, who is also eligible for a new deal.

The receiver market has been reset this offseason with deals for Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and Raiders WR Davante Adams coming in at $30 million and $28.5 million a year respectively.

However, those deals are closer to $24 million and $22 million a year in guaranteed money, which will make San Francisco’s negotiation with Samuel and his asking price a little more interesting.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus.

Samuel is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He’ll make about $4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards receiving to go along with 365 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns, six through the air and eight on the ground.

