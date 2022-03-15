Latest On Deshaun Watson

Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Browns completed their meeting today with QB Deshaun Watson in Houston.

The plan from here is for Watson to have a Wednesday meeting with the Falcons.

Wilson explains that the Texans aren’t going to grant permission for any team to meet with Watson unless they’ve submitted a trade proposal to prevent teams from wasting their time.

According to Wilson, the Saints, Panthers, Browns have all made trade proposals for Watson.

The expectation is that Watson will prioritize the best opportunity to win and the fact that he has a no-trade clause should help him land where he wants.

Even so, the Texans still want a trade package that consists of three first-round picks and other draft capital and players.

Several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Watson in recent days including the Saints, Panthers, Browns, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Eagles, Steelers and Vikings.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.