Latest On Drew Brees’ Future

Ian Rapoport says he has not talked to one person, recently or throughout this season, who thinks that Saints QB Drew Brees will come back to play another season in 2021.

Rapoport notes Brees has not said anything definitive about retiring after this season is over but the expectation is he will. The hope is obviously that the Saints can win another Super Bowl to send Brees out on top.

When he retires, Brees has a contract to join NBC as a studio analyst and to work Notre Dame games.

Brees, 41, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2001. After five years with the Chargers, Brees signed on with the Saints as a free agent in 2006.

Brees has spent the past 12 seasons in New Orleans. He agreed to a new two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints this past March.

In 2020, Brees appeared in 12 games for the Saints and completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brees as the news is available.