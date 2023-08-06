Latest On Multiple Teams Interested In Ezekiel Elliott

According to Jeff Howe, the Patriots remain highly interested in signing veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott, who had a recent free agent visit with the team.

Howe also confirms the Cowboys are in the mix to bring back Elliott despite cutting him earlier this offseason. He mentions the Jets have also been in on Elliott.

The market for Elliott has been pretty quiet for most of the offseason but it does seem like things have warmed up to a degree now that training camp is in full swing and the veteran has some options.

However, the Jets are also pursuing former Vikings RB Dalvin Cook and the Patriots have worked out some other veteran running backs like former Bucs RB Leonard Fournette, so nothing is guaranteed right now.

Elliott, 27, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

However, the Cowboys designated Elliott a June 1 release earlier this offseason.

In 2022, Elliott appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries (3.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.