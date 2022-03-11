Latest On Potential Deshaun Watson Trades

Here’s a collection of reports following the news that Texans QB Deshaun Watson was not indicted after a grand jury heard the sexual assault accusations made against him by female massage therapists.

It’s worth mentioning that Watson could still face a civil case and potential punishment from the NFL due to the allegations made by 22 women.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Panthers have conducted the most due diligence on Deshaun Watson and owner David Tepper is “all-in” and aggressive in pursuit of him.

Kimberly A. Martin reports that the teams who have been interested in a Watson trade for a while and were monitoring the grand jury outcome include the Panthers, Saints, Browns, Seahawks and Steelers. Martin adds that the Eagles have expressed interest but seem to have cooled on the possibility of late.

Martin adds that teams discussing a trade for Watson have already factored in a potential league suspension and don't view it as a deterrent and are instead looking beyond 2022. Watson will obviously have a say in his landing spot considering that he has a no-trade clause.

Jason La Canfora reports that the Steelers are not going to be part of the Watson pursuit.

are not going to be part of the Watson pursuit. Joe Person of The Athletic reports that the Panthers will make an aggressive bid for Deshaun Watson.

will make an aggressive bid for Deshaun Watson. Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns have done and will continue to do their homework on Watson, but it remains to be seen whether Watson will trade for him.

have done and will continue to do their homework on Watson, but it remains to be seen whether Watson will trade for him. According to Matt Lombardo, th e team that keeps coming up in conversations about Watson is the Seahawks, who Russell Wilson trade. cleared cap space, and loaded up on draft capital after thetrade.

Jason La Canfora says that there are plenty of people in the Buccaneers’ organization who would aggressively pursue Watson. La Canfora adds that rival GMs believe they will be a factor in the bidding for Watson.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.