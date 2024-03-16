Latest On Potential L’Jarius Sneed Trade

According to Matt Verderame, the Colts and Titans are two of the top teams trying to work out a trade for Chiefs franchise CB L’Jarius Sneed.

However, Verderame says the main sticking point in trade talks has been Sneed’s asking price in terms of a long-term deal.

There have been conflicting reports about the level of interest from the Colts and Titans, but multiple reports have mentioned that they’re among the interested teams.

Mike Chappell says his impression is that “nothing is going on” with the Colts, but that could change if the Chiefs lower their asking price or interested teams are willing to up their offers in terms of trade compensation and/or salary.

Paul Kuharsky mentioned last night that the “Titans are not in it for L’Jarius Sneed at this point.”

Kansas City recently placed the franchise tag on Sneed, which will cost them $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season and give the two sides until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal.

However, reports have made it clear that a trade involving Sneed is possible this offseason.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 14 pass defenses.

We will have more news on Sneed as it becomes available.