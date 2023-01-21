Latest On Ravens & Lamar Jackson

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Ravens will likely attempt to use the franchise tag or exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson.

Fowler adds that the Ravens could look to trade Jackson, as several teams will be interested, should the two sides find themselves unable to reach an agreement.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.