Latest On Ravens OT Orlando Brown

According to Ian Rapoport, Ravens OT Orlando Brown is seeking a trade and only wants to go somewhere where he can play left tackle.

Rapoport adds the Ravens would need a major haul to move on from Brown given he’s one of their best starters and being strong up front is the team’s top priority on offense.

There’s not a lot of new info here from Rapoport but it does confirm the details of the situation. Baltimore has already given Brown permission to seek a trade and multiple teams appear to be interested.

Brown has spoken about his desire to play left tackle to honor his father, the late Orlando Brown Sr. who was a long-time NFL player. He filled in at left tackle for Ronnie Stanley this past season when Stanley was hurt but was a right tackle the two years previously.

The Ravens committed a massive deal to Stanley as their left tackle, so unless Brown relents in his desire, there doesn’t appear to be room for him in Baltimore. Still, he’s a promising young tackle and the Ravens will want a strong return to trade him away.

Brown Jr, 24, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

In 2020, Brown appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and made 16 starts for them.

We will have more news on Brown Jr and the Ravens as it becomes available.