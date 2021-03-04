Latest On Seahawks & Russell Wilson

Dianna Russini reports the Seahawks are not “shopping” QB Russell Wilson but they also have answered and listened to trade calls from other teams interested in their quarterback.

Michael Silver says it’s clear that Wilson is unhappy with a number of things with his current situation in Seattle. Silver adds the Seahawks are also not happy with the way Wilson has handled things since the end of the season.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll thinks of himself as a problem-solver and will try to fix things, per Silver, but they’ll also listen to offers teams may have.

Listening to calls is only a couple of steps away from getting an offer that can’t be refused, so this continues to be a situation to watch as the offseason unfolds.

Several reports have indicated there is a growing rift between Seattle and Wilson. Wilson recently said he’s not demanding a trade but that if the Seahawks move on, he would only waive his no-trade clause for the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders or Bears.

A third of the NFL has reportedly reached out to the Seahawks to gauge what it would cost to trade for Wilson, with three first-round picks generally seen as the starting point.

There are obvious issues with a potential Wilson trade including the fact that Seattle would incur a cap hit of around $39 million this year, which would be by far the largest cap hit a team has ever taken in NFL history.

We took a look here at how the logistics of a Wilson trade could work out if the Seahawks decide things have gotten to a point where they have to trade Wilson this year.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.