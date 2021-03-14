Latest On Seahawks & Russell Wilson

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks’ stance regarding a potential Russell Wilson trade has changed a little bit, due in large part to him going public and expressing his concerns about the team.

According to Rapoport, several teams have called the Seahawks about Wilson including the Bears. However, Rapoport says that no one he’s spoken with has said that Seattle has actually engaged in any trade talks with interested teams.

In fact, Rapoport adds that it doesn’t sound like Seattle has actively negotiated with other teams, even though they have listened to potential offers.

Rapoport doesn’t think anything is imminent regarding Wilson at this time.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported earlier in the day that Seahawks HC Pete Carroll and Wilson haven’t met but they’ve been in touch and the organization both believes that the relationship is salvageable and is aware that Wilson is watching their moves this offseason.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

We'll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.