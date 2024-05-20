NFC Notes: BJ Ojulari, Chris Shula, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals DE BJ Ojulari looks to make massive strides in all areas of the game in year two following a solid rookie season.

“I’m expecting to take a big leap. . . . I just want to be the best all-around player I can be,” Ojulari said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “Sacks are what get guys accolades and what gets guys paid, but it’s also good to be all-around and not just one-dimensional. Switch it up. Go power, go speed, drop in coverage, so they can’t just put one label on you and offenses don’t know what you are doing.”

Cardinals QB coach Israel Woolfork was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Rams

The Rams hired DC Chris Shula in the offseason after former DC Raheem Morris was hired as Atlanta’s coach. Shula described his style of defense and what he prioritizes to his players.

“Football as a coach really is your life,” Shula said, via Ryan Anderson of the LAFB Network. “I love the game-planning aspect of it. I love the teaching aspect of it. I love the relationships with the players. My belief is you get what you emphasize. With us, it’s killing blocks. It’s tackling. It’s takeaways and it’s pursuit to the ball.”

Rams offensive assistant Nate Scheelhaase was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Seahawks

Seahawks QB coach Charles London and DB coach Karl Scott were selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)