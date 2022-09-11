Latest On Tom Brady’s Training Camp Absence & Future In 2023

According to Ian Rapoport, sources familiar with Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and his thinking expect this season to be his final year in the NFL.

Brady turned 45 this summer, and playing at that age has long been a goal of his. He also has already broken the seal on retirement, albeit temporarily after coming back, and has a significant deal with FOX after his playing career is done.

One source cautioned Rapoport that it’s still a fluid situation, and it will depend on how Brady feels at the end of the season with or without another Super Bowl title.

Although Brady is due to be a free agent this offseason, a source close to Brady insisted that didn’t matter and the two sides could work something out if Brady changed his mind and wanted to play.

Asked if Brady would consider playing for another team, a source emphasized how much Brady loves the Tampa Bay organization, top to bottom.

Rapoport also reports that Brady’s 11-day hiatus during the middle of training camp was mostly spent on vacation with his family in the Bahamas, as he promised his wife after retiring he would vacation with them in August for the first time in decades.

Brady retired briefly earlier this offseason but came back after just 40 days.

Brady, 45, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady has one more year on his current deal and would be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

For his career, Brady has thrown for 84,250 yards, 624 touchdowns, 203 interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes. He was a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and made six All-Pro teams in his career.

Brady is the all-time leader in touchdown passes and yards.