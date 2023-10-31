Latest On Trade Talks For Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

According to Ed Werder, the 49ers and Bills are among the teams discussing a potential trade for Bears CB Jaylon Johnson.

Werder adds so far the Cowboys are not involved in talks for Johnson despite a lot of speculation leading up to the deadline that they would be aggressive and could look to upgrade their secondary.

Other teams reportedly in the cornerback market ahead of the deadline include the Steelers and Eagles, so it would make sense for them to at least check in with Chicago on Johnson.

The Bears granted Johnson and his agent permission to seek a trade with other teams late last night after contract talks revealed a substantial gap between the two sides.

Johnson is one of the Bears’ best young players and figured to be a part of the team’s long-term future. However, it sounds like Chicago is willing to at least let him test the waters leading up to the deadline.

The Bears could always franchise Johnson next year if a trade isn’t completed by tomorrow.

Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year contract.

Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Johnson has appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded 18 tackles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Johnson and a potential trade as the news is available.