Latest On Vikings & HC Mike Zimmer

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, all signs point to the Vikings firing HC Mike Zimmer following the conclusion of the regular season today.

Vikings owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf have kept their plans close to the vest. Pelissero and Rapoport say they haven’t told Zimmer or any other team officials their plans.

However, several sources with ties to the coaching landscape believe the Vikings will move on from Zimmer after eight seasons.

Zimmer, 65, began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys back in 1994 as their DBs coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator and had stints with the Falcons and Bengals before the Vikings hired him as their head coach in 2014.

Minnesota signed Zimmer to a three-year extension last July as he entered a “lame duck” season in the final year of his contract.

During his eight years as Vikings head coach, Zimmer has led the team to a record of 71-56-1 (55.9 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship game in 2017.

We’ll have more on the Vikings and Zimmer as the news is available.