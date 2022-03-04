Latest On Vikings & Kirk Cousins

Based on conversations he’s had at this year’s Scouting Combine, Chad Graff of The Athletic mentions that QB Kirk Cousins isn’t going to offer the Vikings any sort of discount to stay in Minnesota beyond the 2022 season.

Cousins has maximized his earning potential at every step during his career so it makes sense that would stick with this strategy, especially given that the Vikings are in a tough spot with him counting $45 million against the cap this season.

Graff believes either signing Cousins to an extension or trading him to another team are the two options that make the most sense for Minnesota this offseason. However, Cousins is going to want to be paid at market value and there’s talk that Raiders QB Derek Carr is seeking $40 million per year, which is probably around what Cousins will want.

At this price, Graff writes that the Vikings wouldn’t get much in terms of cap flexibility to add players at other positions.

For what it’s worth, Cousins has said that he’s enjoyed his time in Minnesota and is open to signing a long-term deal with the Vikings.

The Vikings have made it clear that they plan to build around Cousins so this is definitely a situation worth keeping an eye on in the coming months.

Cousins, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension in 2020.

In 2021, Cousins appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Cousins and the Vikings as the news is available.