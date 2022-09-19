League Reviewing Potential Suspensions For Buccaneers WR Mike Evans & Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL is reviewing the fight in the Buccaneers’ 20-10 win over the Saints for potential suspensions to the main participants: Bucs WR Mike Evans & Saints CB Marshon Lattimore.

Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected after fighting early in the fourth quarter. Lattimore started exchanging words with and shoving some other Bucs players, then Evans charged off of the sidelines and knocked over Lattimore, sparking a bigger brawl.

The two players have a history together and have gotten tangled up before, which PFT says will factor into the league’s decision here.

The league is also looking at the involvement of retired Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians, who remains with the team as a consultant and was on the sideline Sunday, per PFT.

Here’s a video of the event and aftermath:

Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were both ejected after this scuffle 😳pic.twitter.com/kNrU3QDTgS — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 18, 2022

Evans, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans is set to make base salaries of $14 million and $13 million in the final two years of his deal. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Evans has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and caught eight passes on 11 targets for 132 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Lattimore, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was also set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

In 2022, Lattimore has appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded five total tackles and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Evans and Lattimore as the news is available.