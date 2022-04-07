Liberty QB Malik Willis Also Meeting With Colts Next Week

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts are bringing in Liberty QB Malik Willis next week for a top 30 visit.

He has already met with the Saints, Steelers, Giants and Titans, among other teams, and will also meet with the Falcons and Panthers.

There’s quite a bit of buzz for Willis and at this point it looks like he’s a virtual lock to go in the first round, although it’s far less clear which team he’ll end up with.

Willis, 22, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein says he has the build and play style of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts with the arm of former NFL QB Jay Cutler.

Willis threw for 5,176 yards over his four years at Auburn and Liberty, completing 62.8% of his passes. He threw for 48 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his career. He also added 2,131 yards rushing over 366 attempts, and 29 career rushing touchdowns.