AFC Notes: Kamari Lassiter, Laiatu Latu, Cade Stover, Colts, Texans

Colts

Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous NFL executive who thinks the Colts took players with “big upside,” like first-round EDGE Laiatu Latu and second-round WR Adonai Mitchell.

“Indy has a pretty solid roster but needed more difference makers, so this year they went away from what they’ve done in the past,” an executive said. “They took risks with big upside. Latu has Joey Bosa-like hand usage and the best tape of any edge rusher in the draft, but the neck is a concern. AD Mitchell is as gifted as the top three wideouts even, but there were some concerns. On paper, Indy got tremendously better.”

Texans

The Texans selected fourth-round TE Cade Stover and reunited him with QB C.J. Stroud. Houston GM Nick Caserio is enamored with Stover and is thrilled about the blue-collar mentality he’ll bring.

“This is probably one of our favorite football players in the entire draft, regardless of position, because of his mentality, because of his mindset—and he’s still developing as a player,” Caserio said, via Cole Thompson of the Texans Wire. “I mean, two years ago he was playing defensive end in the Rose Bowl against Utah. Now, he’s played tight end for two years, and here he is getting picked in the bottom of the fourth round.”

“This guy is as tough and hard-nosed a player that they had in the program. He’s only played tight end for two years, so he’s certainly not a finished product, but he has the mindset and the work ethic to improve. I mean, how he was raised, this guy is everything you want in a football player and then more.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans WR Tank Dell avoided structural damage to his leg and is “very lucky” to be alive after being caught in the middle of crossfire this offseason.

Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous NFL executive who called Texans’ second-round CB Kamari Lassiter one of his favorite cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft and also feels Houston did well adding high-character players with fourth-round TE Cade Stover.

“Lassiter ran slow, but his tape is really good,” another executive said. “He was one of my favorite corners in the draft. Houston did a really good job overall of adding character with talent. Cade Stover was a good example of that, and so was Lassiter.”

Another executive believes Cardinals’ second-round CB Max Melton was a better prospect, who went one pick after Lassiter.

“The only issue there is, I would have gone Max Melton over Lassiter for his speed and ability to cover,” an executive said.

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans UDFA DT Pheldarius Payne signed a deal with a guaranteed base salary of $75,000 and a $15k signing bonus.