AFC Notes: Gus Bradley, Nick Caserio, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Heading into the season, the Colts have question marks in the secondary as CB Kenny Moore and SS Julian Blackmon are the only sure-fire starters. Indianapolis DC Gus Bradley repeated the word consistency as what will determine the rest of the starters.

“It’s really wide open,” Bradley said, via Paul Bretl of the Colts Wire. “Now we got Dallo (Dallis Flowers) coming back, and JuJu (Brents) and JJ (Jaylon Jones), so I really like that part of it. I think for us, it’s the skill set, the length, the speed, now it’s just the consistency.”

“Who’s going to step up and be that guy that takes the next step as a corner. Kenny we feel real good about and what he brings and trust Kenny and his consistency. But with those other guys it’s play in and play out, who can play at the standard we’re looking for.”

Jaguars

Jaguars second-round DT Maason Smith suffered a torn ACL in the 2022 season which hurt his overall production at the collegiate level. Smith talked about Jacksonville LB coach Matt House being a positive influence when House was LSU’s DC and gave an inspiring update on his knee.

“He’s always kept it real with me, I love to have him in my corner again and I’m grateful for it,” Smith said, via Tyler Carmona of the Jaguar Report. “I’m probably going to get on the phone with him after this because that’s my guy. Playing with the whole family, his sons, his daughter, Miss Jess, they always just allowed me and showed me open arms when I came to their home and everything.”

“I definitely will say this is the best I’ve felt since my knee injury. I felt like through the Pro Day and the combine testing and everything like that, people being able to see me move, I felt like it showed that I didn’t miss a beat.”

Texans

Texans RB Dameon Pierce had an underwhelming 2023 season and Houston added RB Joe Mixon via trade. Houston GM Nick Caserio reaffirmed Pierce is an important piece and touched on his work ethic this offseason.

“The big thing right now is to be in good condition — which he is,” Caserio said, via Coty M. Davis of Texans Daily. “Watching him move on the field, he looks pretty good. Everybody’s looking forward to the opportunity in front of them; you can’t worry about what’s happened in the past. He’s got as good an attitude as anyone on the team. We’re glad DP is here. He’s going to be a big part of what we’re doing. He’s working his ass off so far, which is great to see.”