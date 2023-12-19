Lions Activate QB Hendon Hooker From NFI, Waive K Riley Patterson

The Lions announced on Tuesday that they are activating rookie QB Hendon Hooker from the non-football injury list and are waiving K Riley Patterson in a corresponding move.

Hooker, 25, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 before tearing his ACL.

The Lions selected Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,039,822 in 2023.

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Tennessee, Hooker completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 8,975 yards, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions throughout five seasons and 45 games played. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns.

