Lions Activating WR Kalif Raymond From COVID-19 List

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday that they are activating WR Kalif Raymond from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Raymond, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Denver before he was waived and later claimed by the Jets in 2017.

Since then, Raymond had multiple stints with the Giants and Titans. He landed in Tennessee late in the 2018 season, signing a futures deal for 2019 and landing on the active roster after a short stint on the practice squad to begin the season.

The Titans declined to tender Raymond a restricted offer this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent. He then signed a deal with the Detroit Lions for the 2021 NFL season.

In 2021, Raymond has appeared in 15 games for the Lions and recorded 44 receptions for 475 yards receiving and three touchdowns.