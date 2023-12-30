Lions Announce Four Moves, Elevate LB Bruce Irvin

The Lions announced four roster moves on Saturday, elevating veteran LB Bruce Irvin as well as DL Tyson Alualu.

The team also signed TE Anthony Firkser to the active roster and re-signed CB Chase Lucas to the practice squad.

Irvin, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He spent four years in Seattle before signing a four-year, $37 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2016.

The Raiders cut Irvin loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Falcons and finished out the season in Atlanta. From there, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers for 2019 and returned to the Seahawks on a one-year deal in 2020 before missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

The Bears signed Irvin to their practice squad in 2021, later promoting him to the active roster. He returned to the Seahawks last year before signing on with the Lions a few months ago.

In 2023, Irvin has appeared in one game for the Lions and recorded one tackle and one sack.