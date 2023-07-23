Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley & WR Marvin Jones Jr To Open Camp On Injured Lists

Lions HC Dan Campbell announced Sunday that CB Emmanuel Moseley will start training camp on the active/PUP list with WR Marvin Jones Jr being placed on the active/non-football injury list.

Both players can be activated at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Moseley is coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered in October.

Moseley, 27, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers re-signed Moseley to their practice squad after he cleared waivers a day later. The team promoted him to their active roster later in the season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal/

Moseley later agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million with the 49ers. The Lions added him on a one-year, $6 million contract this past March.

In 2022, Moseley appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 21 total tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown and five pass deflections.

Jones, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract before signing a five-year, $40 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Lions in 2016.

Jones joined the Jaguars on a two-year, $14.5 million contract in 2021. He returned to the Lions this past March on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and caught 46 passes for 529 yards receiving and three touchdowns.