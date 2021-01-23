Lions Hiring Anthony Lynn As Offensive Coordinator

Michael Lombardi is hearing that the Lions will be finalizing a deal to hire former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn as their new offensive coordinator under new HC Dan Campbell.

Lombardi expects the deal to be done “in the next few hours.”

Dan Graziano confirms that the Lions are, in fact, hiring Lynn as offensive coordinator.

Lynn was mentioned as a possibility for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job, but it appears his best opportunity could be in Detroit.

Other candidates linked to the Lions’ job include Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton, Steelers receivers coach Ike Hilliard, former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn and Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey.

Lynn, 51, played six seasons in the NFL for the Broncos and 49ers before taking his first coaching job in 2000 as the Broncos’ special teams assistant. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns and Jets as their running backs coach before he was hired by the Bills in 2015.

Buffalo promoted Lynn to offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman and he later took over for Rex Ryan towards the end of the 2016 season. The Chargers later hired him as their head coach in 2017. Earlier this year, they signed him to a one-year extension through 2021.

During his four years with the Chargers, Lynn has led the team to a record of 33-31 (51.6 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.