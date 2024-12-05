NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/5

49ers
- Designated DB Talanoa Hufanga to return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Designated DB Elijah Jones to return from injured reserve.
Chargers
- Signed WR Laviska Shenault to their practice squad.
- Released WR Dez Fitzpatrick from their practice squad.
Lions
- Elevated S Jamal Adams and LB Mitchell Agude to their active roster.
- Signed WR Maurice Alexander to their active roster.
Packers
- Elevated DB Kalen King to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Waived WR Dee Williams.
- Claimed WR Jaelon Darden off waivers from the Browns.
- Activated LB Uchenna Nwosu from injured reserve.
Steelers
- Activated DB Cory Trice from injured reserve.
Texans
- Placed LB Azeez Al-Shaair on the suspended list.
