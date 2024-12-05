NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/5

By
Nate Bouda
-

 

49ers

Cardinals

  • Designated DB Elijah Jones to return from injured reserve.

Chargers

Lions

Packers

  • Elevated DB Kalen King to their active roster.

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply