NFL Transactions: Friday 12/6

Bengals
- Placed LB Logan Wilson on injured reserve.
Browns
- Signed DTs Michael Dwumfour and T.Y. McGill to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Placed DB Troy Hill on injured reserve.
Giants
- Claimed WR Dee Williams.
Lions
- Signed DB Loren Strickland to their practice squad.
Saints
- Placed TE Taysom Hill on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Signed P Ty Zentner to their practice squad.
- Placed OT Jason Peters on the practice squad injured list.
Steelers
- Signed RB Jonathan Ward to their practice squad.
- Released DT Domenique Davis from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Signed OT Coy Cronk to their practice squad.
- Placed G Henry Byrd on the practice squad injured list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!