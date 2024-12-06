NFL Transactions: Friday 12/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

 

Bengals

Browns

Buccaneers

Giants

Lions

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Vikings

  • Signed OT Coy Cronk to their practice squad.
  • Placed G Henry Byrd on the practice squad injured list.

 

