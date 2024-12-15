Lions DB Khalil Dorsey Out With Ankle Injury

Lions DB Khalil Dorsey was carted off the field with an air cast on his lower leg against the Bills on Sunday night. He was ruled out by the team due to an ankle injury shortly afterward.

Dorsey, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Northern Arizona back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore waived Dorsey coming out of training camp and he was on and off of their practice squad before catching on with the Giants.

New York waived Dorsey coming out of the preseason and he later caught on with the Lions ahead of the 2023 season.

In 2024, Dorsey appeared in 13 games for the Lions and recorded 13 tackles and two pass deflections in one start. He also returned four kicks for 159 yards.

We will have more on Dorsey as it becomes available.