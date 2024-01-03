Lions Designate DT Alim McNeill To Return

The Detroit Lions designated DT Alim McNeill to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

McNeill, 23, was a two-year starter at NC State and a First-Team All-ACC as a junior. The Lions used the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 draft on McNeill.

McNeill is in the third year of his four-year, $5,129,186 contract that includes a $1,090,316 signing bonus.

In 2023, McNeill has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 31 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.