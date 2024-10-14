Lions DT Kyle Peko Out For Season With Torn Pectoral Muscle

Lions DT Kyle Peko suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will require season-ending surgery, according to Tom Pelissero.

Detroit lost EDGE rusher Aiden Hutchinson for the season, losing Peko will be another blow to the team’s front seven.

Peko, 31, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

From there, Peko played for several teams including the Bills, Colts, Titans, and Raiders. He returned to the Titans and was added to their practice squad after the preseason before joining the active roster.

He caught on with the Lions in May and re-signed with Detroit’s practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Peko appeared in 13 games for the Titans and made 10 starts, recording 22 tackles and one pass deflection.

In 2024, Peko appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles, including one tackle for loss.