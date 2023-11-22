Lions Elevate OL Michael Schofield & DL Quinton Bohanna From PS

The Detroit Lions announced they elevated DL Quinton Bohanna and OL Michael Schofield from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 12.

Schofield, 33, is a former third-round pick out of Michigan by the Broncos in the 2014 NFL Draft. Denver elected to waive him at the start of the 2017 season and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Chargers.

Schofield played out the final year of a four-year, $2,777,200 rookie contract before returning to Los Angeles on a two-year contract in 2018.

The Panthers signed him to a contract for the 2020 season and he later caught on with the Ravens but was released coming out of the preseason. He then played with the Chargers for the 2021 season. Chicago signed him to a contract in June but was among their final roster cuts. He caught on with the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month.

In 2022, Schofield appeared in 11 games for the Bears and started five times.