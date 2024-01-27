Lions Elevating FB Jason Cabinda & OL Michael Schofield

Per Ian Rapoport, the Lions are elevating FB Jason Cabinda and OL Michael Schofield from the practice squad for the NFC Championship Game.

Cabinda, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Raiders but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Cabinda was on and off of the Raiders’ practice squad before eventually catching on with the Lions in 2019, converting from linebacker to fullback in the process. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 season.

He was slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year extension with the Lions.

In 2023, Cabinda appeared in four games for the Lions and rushed once for no yards. He also recorded four tackles on special teams.