Lions Expected To Hire Saints Asst. HC/TEs Coach Dan Campbell As Next HC

Adam Schefter reports that with the Saints being eliminated from the playoffs, the Lions are expected to hire assistant HC/TEs coach Dan Campbell as their next head coach.

According to Schefter, Detroit and Campbell still need to work out a deal, but it is not considered an obstacle. The expectation is that Campbell will be the Lions’ next head coach.

Here is the list of candidates linked to the Lions’ job this offseason:

Lions interim HC Darrell Bevell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints assistant HC/TEs coach Dan Campbell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Scheduled)

Campbell, 44, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 1999. He played 11 seasons for the Giants, Cowboys, Lions and Saints.

Campbell began his coaching career with the Dolphins as an interim in 2010 and actually took over for Joe Philbin as the team’s interim head coach. The Saints hired him a year later as their assistant head coach/TEs coach.