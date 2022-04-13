Lions Hosting S DeShon Elliott

According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions are hosting former Ravens S DeShon Elliott for a visit.

Elliott, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished out the final year of his four-year, $2,617,795 rookie contract.

He is testing the market for the first time in his career after missing eleven games in 2021 due to a torn pectoral and torn bicep.

In 2021, Elliott appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 23 tackles, one sack, one interception, and two pass deflections.

We will have more on Elliott as the news becomes available.