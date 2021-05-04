Lions Hosting TE Darren Fells For Visit

According to Mike Garafolo, the Lions are hosting veteran TE Darren Fells for a visit Tuesday night.

Fells also happened to play for the Lions in 2017 for a different coaching staff.

Fells, 35, originally signed on with the Seahawks back in 2013. He spent just a few months in Seattle before he was waived at the start of the 2013 season and later signed by the Cardinals.

After a few years in Arizona, Fells signed a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2017 season. From there, he agreed to a three-year contract worth $12 million with the Browns.

Fells was set to make a base salary of $2.65 million for the 2019 season when he was released in 2019. He later signed a one-year deal with the Texans and then re-upped on a two-year deal worth $7 million in 2020 before being cut again.

In 2020, Fells appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and caught 21 passes for 312 yards receiving and four touchdowns.