Lions Make Two Practice Squad Moves For Week 16

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they’ve released OL Michael Schofield from their practice squad and signed CB Craig James to the unit.

Here’s the Lions updated practice squad:

WR Maurice Alexander K Michael Badgley T Connor Galvin DB Brandon Joseph OT Max Pircher (International) QB David Blough WR Daurice Fountain T Michael Niese LB Mitchell Agude TE Anthony Firkser RB Mohamed Ibrahim (Injured) RB Jermar Jefferson LB Bruce Irvin WR Tom Kennedy NT Tyson Alualu G Matt Farniok DT Chris Smith CB Craig James

James, 27, originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Vikings waived him with an injury settlement in September, but James re-signed with the team’s practice squad that October.

The Vikings again waived James in August of 2019 and he signed onto the Eagles practice squad soon after. James signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract extension in 2020.

The Eagles waived James last August, but he back on to their practice squad soon after. He bounced on and off their practice squad during the season before having a brief stint with the Jets this season.

For his career, James has appeared in 22 games for the Eagles and Jets, totaling 18 tackles, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections.