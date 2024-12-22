Lions OC Ben Johnson ‘Intrigued’ By Bears HC Vacancy

According to Tom Pelissero, Lions OC Ben Johnson is intrigued by the Bears head coaching job and he’ll be willing to listen if they’re interested this offseason.

Reports have indicated Johnson plans to be selective about which head coaching jobs he pursues, and there had been some doubt about whether he’d be willing to go to Chicago.

This will be the third straight offseason that Johnson has been an in-demand coaching candidate but he’s pulled his name from consideration the past two years.

Johnson, 38, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2024, the Lions offense ranks No. 2 in yards per game and No. 1 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 6 in rushing yards per game.

