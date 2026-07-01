Lions Officially Cut CB Terrion Arnold

Per the wire, the Lions have officially cut CB Terrion Arnold following his arrest, which prompted the team to take immediate action.

The former first-round pick had his first court appearance today after turning himself in last Wednesday on four charges each of kidnapping and armed robbery, which in Florida carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The state had been seeking to have Arnold held without bail until the trial, but he was ordered to post a $1 million bond.

Regardless, the Lions decided they were done with the situation. He’ll now go on waivers, but given his legal situation, it would be a surprise if another team claimed him.

The Florida state attorney’s office accused Arnold of “coordinating and directing” the robbery and beating of Arnold’s personal driver and two of the driver’s associates by several of Arnold’s co-defendants. This came after Arnold accused the driver of arranging the theft of more than $250,000 in cash and goods from an Airbnb in February, per Birkett.

Arnold and his attorneys are denying all charges.

This situation obviously has major implications for Arnold’s on-field availability, whether from incarceration or a possible NFL suspension down the line.

It’s also possible he could be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list while the legal process plays out. Pro Football Talk reached out to the NFL and was told the matter was under review.

Arnold, 23, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold is currently in the second year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract, which includes a $7,251,788 signing bonus and a $2,607,947 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Arnold appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded 31 tackles, an interception, and eight pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Arnold as the news becomes available.