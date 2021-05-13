Lions Open To Trading OT Tyrell Crosby?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Lions OT Tyrell Crosby is a name “floating around” as a potential trade target right now.

Fowler says that Detroit has given indications that they will consider or look to trade Crosby at some point.

The Lions used the No. 7 overall pick on Penei Sewell, who is expected to take over at right tackle, which is why some have speculated that Crosby could be a potential trade candidate.

Crosby, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $2,747,684 contract that included a $287,684 signing bonus.

Crosby stands to make a base salary of $2,183,000 for the 2021 season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Crosby appeared in 12 games for the Lions, making 11 starts for them at right tackle.