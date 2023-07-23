Lions Place WR Marvin Jones On Non-Football Injury List

According to Field Yates, the Lions are placing WR Marvin Jones on the non-football injury list.
Jones, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract before signing a five-year, $40 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Lions in 2016.
Jones joined the Jaguars on a two-year, $14.5 million contract in 2021. He returned to the Lions this past March on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.
In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and caught 46 passes for 529 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
