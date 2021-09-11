Lions Placing LT Taylor Decker On Injured Reserve

Ian Rapoport reports that the Lions are placing starting LT Taylor Decker on injured reserve prior to their Week 1 matchup with the 49ers.

Decker is currently recovering from finger surgery and will be replaced by converted DL Matt Nelson at left tackle for the team’s season opener. Rapoport added that Decker would likely be back after one month.

Decker, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He was in the final year of a four-year, $10.967 million contract when the Lions picked up his fifth-year option.

Decker was set to make a base salary of $10,350,000 for the 2020 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before the Lions signed him to a six-year, $85 million deal.

In 2020, Decker started in all 16 games for the Lions at left tackle.