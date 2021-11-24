Lions Plan To Start QB Jared Goff Thursday

According to Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are planning to start QB Jared Goff against the Bears on Thursday.

Goff missed last week’s game against Cleveland with an oblique injury. Tom Boyle filled in for Goff last week.

Goff, 27, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks at the conclusion of the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

In 2021, Goff has appeared in nine games for the Lions and completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 76 yards.